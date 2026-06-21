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Iran Says Won't Enter Into Peace Talks With US Unless Lebanon War Stopped

The initial deal between US and Iran included the termination of war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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Iran Says Won't Enter Into Peace Talks With US Unless Lebanon War Stopped
Israel and Lebanon have declared ceasefires but the fighting continues
  • Iran will not negotiate a broader deal with the US until the Lebanon war ends
  • The foreign ministry cited the initial deal's requirement to end wars on all fronts
  • Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized the importance of ending conflict in Lebanon first
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Iran warned on Sunday that it would not enter into talks on a broader agreement with the United States unless the war in Lebanon comes to an end.

"Without the implementation of these provisions, especially paragraph 1 (termination of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon), entry into the negotiation phase for the final agreement is not possible," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X, referring to a provision in the initial deal between Tehran and Washington.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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