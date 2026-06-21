Iran Says Won't Enter Into Peace Talks With US Unless Lebanon War Stopped

- Iran will not negotiate a broader deal with the US until the Lebanon war ends
- The foreign ministry cited the initial deal's requirement to end wars on all fronts
- Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized the importance of ending conflict in Lebanon first
Iran warned on Sunday that it would not enter into talks on a broader agreement with the United States unless the war in Lebanon comes to an end.
جمهوری اسلامی ایران مصمم است روند اجرایی شدن تعهدات طرف مقابل را با وسواس و جدیت پیگیری کند.— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 21, 2026
نشست امروز در سوئیس، برای پیگیری اجرای مفاد یادداشت تفاهم خاتمه جنگ مورخ ۲۸ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ است. طبق بند ۱۳ یادداشت تفاهم، آغاز مذاکرات توافق نهایی، منوط به اجرای بندهای ۱، ۴، ۵، ۱۰ و ۱۱ است.…
"Without the implementation of these provisions, especially paragraph 1 (termination of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon), entry into the negotiation phase for the final agreement is not possible," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X, referring to a provision in the initial deal between Tehran and Washington.
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