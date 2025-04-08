Iran Says Will Hold "Indirect High-Level" Talks With US In Oman Saturday

Iran and the United States will hold "indirect high-level" talks in Oman on Saturday, Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced talks with Tehran.

"Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks," Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X. "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."

