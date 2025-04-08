Advertisement

Iran Says Will Hold "Indirect High-Level" Talks With US In Oman Saturday

"Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks," Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X. "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi's comment comes hours after Trump announced talks with Tehran.
Tehran:

Iran and the United States will hold "indirect high-level" talks in Oman on Saturday, Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced talks with Tehran.

