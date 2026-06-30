Iran Says No US Talks Scheduled In Qatar, Final Negotiations Yet To Begin

Iran has said that there are no negotiation meetings scheduled with the United States "in the coming days", dismissing speculation that its delegation's visit to Qatar is linked to any discussions with US officials.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, in a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, "In the coming days, we have no negotiation meetings at any level with the American side."

He added, "The fact that US representatives are travelling to Qatar has no connection with the trip of the Iranian delegation, which is being undertaken to follow up on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including Article 11."

Baghaei also stressed that negotiations on a comprehensive agreement have not yet commenced. "We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement," he said.

Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Baghaei said, "According to Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuation of their implementation."

The articles of the MoU cited by Baghaei set out key confidence-building measures that must begin before formal negotiations on a final agreement can start. Article 11 requires the US to make Iran's frozen or restricted funds and assets fully available for use under mutually agreed procedures and to issue the necessary licences and authorisations to facilitate access.

Under Article 13 of the 14-point MoU, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation of the mentioned five provisions has started and continues, meaning the parties must first demonstrate progress on the agreed preliminary measures before moving to broader negotiations, as said by the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, as per the White House, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will travel to Doha for discussions with Iran on Tuesday as diplomatic engagement between the two sides continues amid ongoing tensions following the recent exchange of fire between the two sides over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an interview with Fox News, confirmed the development and said the meeting follows a request from Iran.

Leavitt said Trump wants to see the peace process continue and urged Iran to reach an agreement with Washington as technical talks continue following the signing of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the hostilities in West Asia.

"The president wants to see the peace process play out, and Iranians would be best to sign a good deal with the United States of America," she said.

This comes after Trump, earlier today, claimed that Iran had requested a meeting with the US after the recent military escalation between the two sides over the Strait of Hormuz and announced that talks with Tehran would take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, despite Iranian officials stating that no technical meetings have been scheduled this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!"

According to Axios, the meeting in Qatar is to resolve their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed a series of fresh strikes from both sides over control of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios, using the military's term for strikes and other attacks.

Another official told Axios that both sides will stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue.

Both US officials and a third source with knowledge confirmed Tuesday's planned meeting.

However, according to Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that no technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week under the framework of the 14-point MoU.

He added that while consultations with Qatar are continuing as usual, particularly regarding the implementation of commitments by the other party, reports claiming that technical working group discussions are currently taking place in Doha could not be confirmed.

Qatar has acted as one of the chief mediators in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Gharibabadi further stated that the first round of technical talks would only take place once the necessary conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and venue.

"The first round of technical talks will be held within the framework of the designated working groups, once conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and location, and consultations in this regard are continuing through the intermediary countries," he said, as quoted by IRIB.

Trump's announcement and Tehran's denial underscore the differing public positions adopted by the two sides regarding the status of negotiations, even as Qatar continues to facilitate consultations between them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)