Iran Says It Has Arrested 35 Linked To Twin Blasts That Killed Nearly 100

Iranian authorities have arrested 35 people in relation to the January 3 attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman, the Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The ministry said it had identified one of the two suicide bombers as a national of Tajikistan, who entered Iran illegally on December 19.

More information will be released at a later date about the second suicide bomber, the ministry said, adding that the arrests had been carried out in several Iranian provinces.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Jan. 4 for the attack that killed nearly 100 people and wounded 284, at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has vowed revenge for the bloodiest such attack since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

