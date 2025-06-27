Iran Says Damage To Nuclear Sites From War With Israel "Serious"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that damage to Iran's nuclear sites from the 12-day war with Israel was "serious", as the country begins assessing the conflict's impact.

"A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran)," he told state television.

"Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda," he added.

"These damages are serious, and expert studies and political decision-making are underway at the same time."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that air strikes that the United States launched against Iran's nuclear sites in support of ally Israel "obliterated" the facilities.

