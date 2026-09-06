Iran Planning Bigger 'October 7' Style Attack On Israel Using Proxies: Report

Iran is actively coordinating a comprehensive, multi-front October 7-style attack against Israel alongside its regional proxy networks, according to Israeli intelligence assessments.

The Islamic Republic is planning to combine its forces, often referred to as the "Axis of Resistance", with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, Hamas and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria in one single assault, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Even though the October 7 attack was launched without the other fronts joining in, Hamas documents seized from the Gaza Strip revealed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar envisioned a broader regional war with Hezbollah and Iran to join a wider campaign against Israel.

Iran's Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greeting former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Tehran

Photo Credit: AFP

Sinwar assumed the initial success of Hamas' assault would force Iran and Hezbollah into a full-scale regional campaign.

However, the report cited published US and Israeli assessments which stated that Iran and Hezbollah had not been informed about the details of the October 7 attack or on which date it would be carried out.

This lack of prior synchronisation resulted in a fragmented response, with Hezbollah launching limited strikes in the north rather than a massive, parallel offensive that morning.

Israeli intelligence indicates that the "Axis of Resistance" is seeking to correct the coordination gaps exposed on October 7.

Supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement with their weapons as they rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon amid the US-Israeli war with Iran

Photo Credit: AFP

Rather than hoping a localised attack will draw in other factions, Tehran is organising a synchronised multi-front blueprint. This strategy aims to ensure that Hezbollah, the Houthis, and various Iraqi militias can start simultaneous campaigns from day one, formalising the multi-front pressure Sinwar had initially envisioned.

Israel Defence Forces have also identified renewed coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah with the help of Iran to increase pressure on Israel from the North and South.

Senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), specifically the Quds Force, held extensive discussions, including conference calls and meetings with commanders from Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias about expanding the attack.

Iran is also attempting to restore military capabilities that were heavily damaged in earlier conflicts with the US and Israel.

Apart from the discussions, there has been a tightening of operational and personal ties, joint training exercises have also been recorded, and the overall coordination between the components of the axis has increased.

