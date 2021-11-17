Iran Boost Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium, Defying Nuclear Deal: Watchdog

Iran has increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, UN nuclear watchdog said.

Iran has increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, defying commitments made under the 2015 nuclear deal, the UN nuclear watchdog said in its latest report, seen Wednesday by AFP.

Its estimate of Iran's stockpile, as of November 6, was 2,489.7 kg, many times in excess of the limit laid down in the 2015 agreement with world powers, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP.

The total amount now includes 113.8 kg enriched to 20 percent, up from 84.3 in September, and 17.7 kg enriched up to 60 percent, up from 10 kg, the report said.

