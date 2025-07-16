Advertisement

US, Allies Agree August Deadline For Iran Nuclear Deal: Report

If no deal is reached by that deadline, the three European powers plan to trigger the "snapback" mechanism that automatically reimposes all UN Security Council sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal, according to the Axios report.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK agreed in a phone call on Monday to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

US Iran Nuclear Deal, Marco Rubio, Iran Nuclear Program
