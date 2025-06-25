Advertisement

US-Iran Talks Next Week, Nuclear Agreement May Be On Table: Donald Trump

Iran Nuclear Talks: Donald Trump's announcement comes a day after he declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

US-Iran Talks Next Week, Nuclear Agreement May Be On Table: Donald Trump
Donald Trump said the US and Iran will hold talks next week to decide on Iran's nuclear programme

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States and Iran "may sign an agreement" regarding Tehran's nuclear programme when the two sides meet for talks next week. President Trump's announcement comes a day after he declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Little over 48 hours ago, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said that by joining Israel in its military offensive against Iran, the United States had "betrayed" diplomacy, suggesting that no further dialogue is possible with Washington.

President Trump reiterated on Wednesday that the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities were necessary and have dealt a crushing blow to Tehran's ambitions to have enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon. His remarks came despite a US intelligence assessment stating that the precision strikes have only inflicted a marginal setback.

US's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the President's claim of a "crushing blow" by saying that the leaked intelligence assessment claiming Iran only suffered a delay of a few months due to US' strikes was just "prelimnary" in nature and is of "low confidence".
 

