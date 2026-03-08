Kheibar, Emad, Ghadr: Iran Launches Multiple Ballistic Missiles At Israel

Iran's elite Guards have launched ballistic missiles towards Israeli and US bases as the Middle East remains on the edge in the second week of war. In fresh footage released by the Guards, Iran claims to have launched Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Ghadr missiles as part of the 28th wave of their Operation True Promise 4.

The launches affirm Tehran's plan to continue attacks to avenge the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury by the US and Israeli forces.

The killing marked the start of a fresh turmoil in the Middle East, renewing concerns of oil companies in the region and unsettling the global energy markets; most importantly, it triggered unprecedented missile streaks in the Gulf skies.

Air raid sirens went off in Israel and Qatar today as Iran continued with its attacks. The US and Israeli forces, too, kept pounding Iran, filling Tehran's sky with thick black smoke with a strike on oil depots.

What Missiles Do Iran Have?

Iran possesses a diverse range of missiles that have kept Tehran afloat against the combined might of the US and Israel. Its stockpile is the largest in the Middle East, according to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which explains its strength in the ongoing war. Many of these missiles are stored in and around Tehran.

The stockpile comprises multiple long-range missiles that can reach Israel. This comprises the Sejil, with a 2,000-km range, Emad (1,700 km), Ghadr (2,000 km), Shahab-3 (1,300 km), Khorramshahr (2,000 km), and Hoveyzeh (1,350 km), according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

As per a graphic published by the Iranian news outlet ISNA last year, Sejil is capable of flying at a speed of over 17,000 km per hour. It also mentions the Kheiber, with a range of 2,000 km and the Haj Qasem (1,400 km).

Iran Hits Neighbours Too

Besides sites in Israel, Iran continued striking at sites in neighbouring countries that it believes are "at the disposal of the enemy". There have been reports of strikes in the UAE, Bahrain, UAE, and Qatar since Saturday morning.

Reports from the Gulf indicate Kuwaiti air defences have also intercepted at least three ballistic missiles over the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia's forces reported at least two deaths, including that of an Indian, and 12 injuries due to a projectile.

The attacks continued as Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to backtrack from his conciliatory remark towards his Gulf neighbours. A day after apologising for Iran's attacks on its neighbours, he asserted strongly that Tehran will not let any attack go unanswered, even if it originates from its neighbouring nations.