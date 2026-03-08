The Suspense Around US 'Boots On Ground' In Iran And Why It May Be Necessary
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has declined that US troops were already on the ground in Iran.
The Iran war rages through its second week as Washington maintains suspense over invading the Gulf nation to achieve its end goals. US President Donald Trump is reportedly on the side of having American soldiers on Iranian soil, and top officials haven't denied a possibility. But with no clear answers and vague commentary, there remains no clarity if and when that could happen. But as it goes for Washington, a ground invasion can never be ruled out.
What's Trump's Plan?
Trump, being Trump, hasn't let down his war narrative. He has no definite timeline if the US forces would invade Iran. But that's not something the president has ruled out. "Like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it. I say, 'probably don't need them' (or) 'if they were necessary'," he told New York Post.
A report also suggests that he has privately expressed serious interest in deploying US ground forces in Iran. Trump discussed the idea with Republican officials outside White House, NBC reported citing sources.
Asked again if he would do it, he refused to answer what he called an "inappropriate question." However, he indicated, it could be possible if there is a "good reason." "If we ever did that, they would have to be so decimated so that US troops wouldn't get hurt," the President said on board Air Force One.
The Pentagon had earlier refused to rule out sending troops to Iran. Last week, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth declined that US troops were already on the ground in Iran. "We are not going to go into the exercise of what we will or will not do. We'll go as far as we need to go," Hegseth told reporters last week.
"I think it's one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American people and our enemies by the way that, 'Here's exactly what we'll do, here's exactly how long we'll go,'" the Pentagon chief said.
Regime Change Without Ground Forces?
There could be two possibilities for any forced regime change: either US forces invade Iran, topple the regime, and establish a shadow government or the Iranian people take things into their own hands. The second appears difficult, with Iran's Guards suppressing protests that had erupted after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei late last month.
While the US and its allies have repeatedly favoured free and fair elections in Iran, they have maintained that it isn't possible as long as Iran's regime remains strong.
That leaves with only one option if the US wants the regime changed as its immediate goal: send the forces in.
Nothing New In Invading Countries
The last time the US invaded another country was just 64 days ago. The US's Venezuela operation was a reminder of the US's capabilities. On January 3, a little after midnight, airstrikes began over Caracas, and Delta Force swooped into the secured compound of then-president Nicolas Maduro and captured him and his wife, Cilia Flores. His vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, quickly took charge, with the Trump administration preparing to grab control of the country's oil exports.
Similarly, be it in Afghanistan or Iraq, the US has always sent out a message about what it believes in: achieving its goal swiftly and through might when and where it could and asserting full control physically and through narratives.
Iran, however, may not be as easy as Venezuela. Despite Trump claiming the US has wiped out whatever weaponry that Iran had, Tehran's attacks on its Gulf neighbours tell a different story. With its fireworks over Gulf skies, Tehran declares proudly that it is still capable of fighting the combined might of Israel and the US militarily.
While Trump's threats turn stronger by the day, Tehran's snubs appear equally dramatic. An "unconditional surrender" is what Trump has demanded, while Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed it as a "wish they may take to their graves."
Why Ground Forces Could Be Necessary
Preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon is central to the US operation against Iran. And that may not be possible until the US seizes Tehran's uranium stockpile. Iran possesses about 450 kg of 60% highly enriched uranium that Tehran can convert into weapons-grade levels within a few weeks.
While the US and Israeli airstrikes could reduce the Iranian nuclear installations to the ground and weaken them militarily, the uranium stockpile stored deep underground must be seized manually if Washington wants to obliterate the Iranian nuclear programme. And to seize the uranium, it may become inevitable for the US to send boots on the ground in Iran. Only then can the US either transport it out of Iran or dilute it by sending nuclear experts.
