Israel Releases First Visuals Of Airstrikes On "Hundreds Of Sites" In Iran

Sharing the first visuals of the strikes on Iran, the Israeli Air Force has posted a video on X, showing military targets, including missile launchers, being hit

In the text posted with the video, the Israeli Air Force said hundreds of targets were struck in western Iran.

🎥WATCH: IDF strikes hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion pic.twitter.com/KYMYVL8DOQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026

"In parallel to the Air Force strikes in Iran, the air defence array is operating to intercept threats launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the air force wrote.

After threatening to do so for months, Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, hitting targets in several areas, including the capital, Tehran.

Some of the first strikes hit areas around the offices of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had reportedly already been moved to a secure location.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that at least 40 people, including school children, were killed in an Israeli-US strike on a girls' school in Minab in Southern Iran's Hormozgan province. Minab is home to a base of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.