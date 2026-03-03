Israel Hits Iran's Presidential Office In Overnight Strikes On Tehran's Key Complexes

Israel on Tuesday said it has struck Iran's leadership compound, terming it the "regime's most central and significant headquarters".

"Overnight (Monday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence, struck and dismantled facilities within the leadership compound of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF, which is the Israeli military, said numerous munitions were dropped on the Presidential Office and the building of the Supreme National Security Council. Live updates

"In addition, the gathering site of the regime's most senior forum responsible for security decision-making was targeted, as well as the institution for training Iranian military officers and additional key regime infrastructure," it said.

The leadership compound of the Iranian regime, the IDF said, is one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran and is spread over several streets in the central area of the capital, Tehran.

"The regime's leadership and senior security officials frequently convened at the compound, from which they conducted situational assessments regarding Iran's nuclear program and advanced the plan for the destruction of the State of Israel," the Defense Forces claimed.

The compound was also used by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Saturday, when Israel and the US launched their "pre-emptive strikes" against the country.

"This compound serves as the most central and significant headquarters of the Iranian terrorist regime. Its strike further degrades the functional continuity of the regime's command and control systems," the IDF said.

Counterattack

Iran, reeling from the killing of Khamenei and several other senior figures, has been attempting to target Israel as well as US assets in the Middle East. On Tuesday, Iran struck the US embassy in Riyadh with a drone, causing a fire and what Saudi Arabia termed "minor damage". The US embassy in Kuwait was also hit and has been temporarily closed.

US President Donald Trump has warned that the attack on Iran could go on for more than a month and that the country was equipped for a prolonged conflict.

"From the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that," Trump said on Tuesday.