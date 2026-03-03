On Camera, Iranian Drone Strikes Oman Port, Black Smoke Seen Rising

An Iranian drone struck the Ras Al-Jaima port in Oman this morning as Tehran continues its retaliation to the US and Israeli strikes that eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week.

In visuals that captured the moment, the drone is seen descending towards an installation at the port and bursting into flames. A black plume of smoke is then seen rising from the port.

Iran has been targeting US assets and ports and energy facilities in nations in the Gulf that maintain close ties with the US.

🇴🇲🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡- The moment the Iranian drone targeted the Ras Al-Jaima port in the Sultanate of Oman. pic.twitter.com/N6DLMaBGnQ — ALERT X (@ALERTX360) March 3, 2026

A similar strike by Iranian Shahed 'suicide' drones forced Saudi Aramco to close its Ras Tanura refinery yesterday amid fears of a broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure.

Iran is targeting other Gulf countries after the US and Israel commenced Operation Epic Fury on Saturday morning, vowing to obliterate the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes being developed by Tehran.

Live Updates

Khamenei, the religious leader of millions of Shiite Muslims worldwide, was killed in the initial strikes.

Iran vowed a decisive response and has been targeting key installations in Israel and major Gulf countries with missiles and suicide drones.

Tehran has also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a sensitive maritime route that handles one-fifth of global oil flows, and said will fire at any ship trying to pass through.

The attacks come at a moment of extreme strain for energy market across the world, as Brent oil futures climb as high as $81.89 per barrel, marking a fresh breach of the $80 psychological band.