From 'Permitting' To 'Partnering', US Shifts Energy Language Amid Gulf Crisis

As the Iran-Israel war in the Middle East squeezes global oil supply, the Trump administration hosted Latin American leaders and the US treasury secretary pivoted from a tone of authority to one of partnership - a shift in language that signalled a broader recalibration and maybe, reconciliation.

Two posts on X - one from the White House and another from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - within a day of each other, suggest the US is recalibrating how it engages with the world on energy. The shift is not in policy, at least not explicitly. It is in tone, which in diplomacy is rarely accidental.

The White House posted a photograph of President Donald Trump flanked by leaders from across Latin America at what it called the Shield of the Americas Summit. The image said enough: the hemisphere's largest economy was convening its neighbours, projecting solidarity at a moment when global energy markets are under strain.

Then came Bessent's post.

"The United States is the biggest and most powerful economy in the world," he wrote. "Under President Trump's leadership we are working with the world's largest producers, consumers, and refiners to maintain stability in the world's energy markets while we eliminate threats to our safety and security. This is a shared purpose towards which we are all working, and we thank our international partners sharing this same goal."

The contrast from Bessent's earlier statement on a 30-day waiver for India to buy Russian oil is striking. In that earlier post, Bessent wrote of "issuing" a waiver, of "allowing" Indian refiners to act, of what the US would "anticipate" from New Delhi in return. The language was that of a gatekeeper - one granting access, defining conditions, and setting expectations.

The new post has none of that. The US is no longer permitting; it is partnering. It is not allowing; it is thanking. The framing of a shared goal - rather than a dispensation handed down from Washington - marks a meaningful departure.

The US' pivot appeared to have been triggered by the war in the Middle East that has disrupted shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, sent oil prices surging, and placed enormous pressure on economies that depend on stable energy flows. The US cannot stabilise global markets unilaterally. It needs producers, refiners, and consumers on the same page, for which coercive language does not help.

India, which imports nearly 40 per cent of its crude from the Middle East and had been pressed by the US to stop Russian oil purchases, got a 30-day waiver to take Russian oil already stranded at sea.

But it seemed less a concession than a pragmatic acknowledgment that disturbing a major refining partner mid-crisis serves nobody's interests.

What the Shield of the Americas Summit and Bessent's latest post suggest is that Washington is making that acknowledgment more broadly. Latin American oil producers, Venezuela's situation aside, are important pieces in the global supply puzzle. Keeping them engaged, rather than alienated, has become a strategic imperative.

The language of "shared purpose" and "gratitude" is a recalibration designed to keep that coalition intact.