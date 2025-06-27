$30 Billion Investment, Unfreeze Funds: US Offer To Iran To Resume Talks

The Trump administration has been exploring a range of proposals to bring Iran back to the negotiating table, including easing sanctions, releasing frozen funds, and facilitating a multi-billion-dollar investment in a civilian nuclear energy programme, CNN reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Discussions have continued despite recent military strikes between Israel and Iran. US officials and Middle East intermediaries have been engaging Iran behind closed doors, as per sources. Talks have intensified since a fragile ceasefire was reached this week, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The administration has floated various proposals, all contingent on one non-negotiable: zero Iranian uranium enrichment, a position Tehran has consistently rejected.

According to CNN, the proposal includes several incentives for Iran.

A $20-30 billion investment in non-enrichment nuclear infrastructure for civilian energy.

Sanctions relief.

Access to $6 billion in Iranian assets currently frozen in foreign accounts.

One idea being floated involves rebuilding the Fordow nuclear site, recently struck by US bunker-buster bombs, into a non-enriching civilian facility, potentially funded by US-aligned Gulf nations. It remains unclear whether Iran would operate that site under the new proposal.

"The US is willing to lead these talks," a Trump administration official told CNN. "And someone is going to need to pay for the nuclear programem to be built, but we will not make that commitment."

Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, told CNBC on Wednesday that the administration is pursuing a "comprehensive peace agreement" and sees an opportunity to present Iran with a formal term sheet. He said any new programme must be modelled after the United Arab Emirates' civil nuclear project, which prohibits enrichment.

"Now the issue and the conversation with Iran is going to be, how do we rebuild a better civil nuclear programme for you that is non-enrichable?" Witkoff said.

President Donald Trump confirmed the possibility of talks next week but appeared uncertain about the need for a deal. "I don't care if I have an agreement or not," he said on Wednesday, even as some of his aides reportedly view a long-term nuclear deal as essential to maintaining the current ceasefire.

Qatar, key to the Israel-Iran ceasefire, will continue mediating US-Iran talks, CNN reported.

Five US-Iran talks took place before Israel's strikes halted a planned sixth round in Oman. Before the US strikes, intermediaries told Iran the action would be limited and that the US demand for no uranium enrichment remained firm.

"We may sign an agreement, I don't know," Trump said Wednesday from the NATO summit. "I could get a statement that they're not going to go nuclear, we're probably going to ask for that."