Iran Holds Talks With Afghan Taliban, Says Official

Iran has held talks with the Afghan Taliban, one of the country's top security officials said, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The Afghan government has been informed of the communications and talks carried out with the Taliban, and this process will continue," said Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, according to Tasnim.

No details on where the talks took place were given by the news agency, which is considered close to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Shamkhani informed the Afghan authorities about the discussions during a visit to Kabul on Wednesday, according to Tasnim and other agencies.

"The Islamic Republic has always been one of the primary pillars of stability in the region and cooperation between the two countries will certainly help in fixing Afghanistan's security issues of today," he said.