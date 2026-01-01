Advertisement

Iran Halted 800 Protester Executions: White House

"The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran Halted 800 Protester Executions: White House

Iran halted 800 executions under pressure from President Donald Trump over its crackdown on a wave of protests, but US military action remains an option, the White House said Thursday.

"The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. 

"All options remain on the table for the president," she said, adding that Trump had warned Tehran of "grave consequences" if the killing of demonstrators continued.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Protests, Iran Executions, US Iran Tensions
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com