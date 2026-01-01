Iran Halted 800 Protester Executions: White House

Iran halted 800 executions under pressure from President Donald Trump over its crackdown on a wave of protests, but US military action remains an option, the White House said Thursday.

"The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"All options remain on the table for the president," she said, adding that Trump had warned Tehran of "grave consequences" if the killing of demonstrators continued.

