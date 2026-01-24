Iran Forces Killed Hundreds in Mashhad During Internet Blackout: Report

Disturbing details of a deadly crackdown have emerged from the Iranian city of Mashhad, where, earlier this month, Iranian security forces allegedly killed hundreds of demonstrators during the internet blackout.

On January 8, forces were deployed across major roads, bridges and residential areas. Large crowds gathered along Mashhad's wide boulevards and highways that evening, including families with children and elderly relatives. As the demonstrations grew, police initially used tear gas to disperse protesters. Internet services were then shut down, and the security forces allegedly opened fire on the crowds, eye-witnesses told The New Yorker magazine.

Gunfire For Multiple Nights

Live ammunition was used from elevated positions, including rooftops, bridges and nearby buildings, the US publication reported. Protesters attempted to flee by crawling away from gunfire, while others were fatally wounded in public spaces or while being carried by fellow demonstrators trying to reach safety.

“For three nights, the streets of my hometown turned into a killing field,” said a demonstrator identified by The New Yorker as M, who returned nightly to help retrieve the wounded and the dead.

Bodies were left in parks and hospitals, while injured protesters were treated in alleyways or in makeshift clinics operated from private homes by volunteer doctors.

Hospitals, Cemeteries Struggle To Cope With Casualties

Medical workers described an unprecedented flow of casualties. A paediatrician on duty at a children's hospital on January 9 said more than 150 bodies were transported from the emergency ward to a main cemetery in a single night. At least 30 of those killed were under 18 years old. “I saw an eight-year-old child who was shot in the chest,” said the paediatrician, adding, “This regime has no sense of humanity.”

Families were reportedly required to pay fees to reclaim the bodies of relatives. Many were forced to sign false death certificates stating that victims had been killed by violent protesters or had died of natural causes, according to accounts cited by The New Yorker.

Death Count Remains Contested

Mashhad, Iran's second-most populous city, has become a focal point of what witnesses describe as one of the most lethal government actions in recent Iranian history. On January 17, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that thousands had been killed nationwide during the unrest. The true scale, though, remains unclear due to the internet blackout.

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has verified more than 4,500 deaths across Iran, including over 700 in Mashhad. Witnesses, including an emergency doctor who spoke to the Centre for Human Rights in Iran, estimate that the deaths in Mashhad alone could exceed 2,000.

Crackdown Continues As Information Surfaces

Despite the blackout, some protesters managed to communicate using Starlink satellite internet, which is banned in Iran. Security forces have since carried out door-to-door raids to confiscate equipment and arrest users. Authorities have warned that those caught using Starlink could face up to two years in prison.

Iran's attorney general has reportedly said that all “rioters” would be considered “enemies of God,” a charge that can carry the death penalty. M., who spoke to The New Yorker, said he continued to speak out despite the risks. “Let them find me,” he said, adding, “I could have been killed a hundred times during these past few days. There are too many dead. The world should know what has happened here.”