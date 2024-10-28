Iran Developing Nuclear Bomb 'Stockpile' To Destroy Israel: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran is seeking to develop a "stockpile" of nuclear bombs aimed at destroying Israel, two days after Israel bombed military targets in the Islamic republic.

On Saturday, Israel carried out air strikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's October 1 attack, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

"Iran is striving to develop a stockpile of nuclear bombs to destroy us, equipped with long-range missiles, intercontinental missiles that Iran is trying to develop," Netanyahu said.

"Iran could threaten the entire world at any point," Netanyahu added during a speech to lawmakers as Israel's parliament began its winter session.

"Stopping the Iranian nuclear programme is at the forefront of our minds, and for obvious reasons, I cannot share with you all our plans and actions in this regard."

The Iranian government has long denied that it is trying to build nuclear weapons and insists its programme is for peaceful purposes.

In recent years it has decreased its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, while significantly ramping up its nuclear programme, including amassing large stockpiles of enriched uranium.

But the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said last week that Iran was showing "willingness" to re-engage on the nuclear issue.

Tehran, which supports Hamas, warned it would "respond firmly and effectively" to Israel's strikes at the weekend.

The war in Gaza has drawn in Tehran-backed allies of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu said Monday that "the fanatical axis of evil led by Iran threatens to destroy our country and threatens to take over other countries".

It "aspires to take control of our region by force," he said, adding that Israel is the "real barrier in Iran's path".

"Because according to Iran, if Israel falls, many countries will fall along with it. The entire Middle East will fall into its hands."

The UN Security Council will meet later on Monday at Iran's request. Tehran has urged the world to condemn Saturday's strikes, which authorities said killed four soldiers and caused some damage.

