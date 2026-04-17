Strait Of Hormuz "Completely Open" During Ceasefire: Iran's Big Announcement

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be "completely open" for the remaining period of the ceasefire. In a post on X, he said that the passage will be open for all commercial vessels.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran", Araghchi wrote on X.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also confirmed on social media that the Strait of Hormuz is "fully open". "Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!", Trump wrote.

Crude prices have tumbled 10 per cent after the announcement of the opening of the Hormuz Strait, according to the Associated Press.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Deal

Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel and said that he was trying to set up the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

The ceasefire deal between the two warring countries came only as a part of the US' efforts to reach a deal to end the war with Iran. Tehran had insisted that a Lebanon truce must be part of any agreement.

The US leader said the deal to halt hostilities came after "excellent" phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST," or 2100 GMT, Trump said on his Truth Social network.

He later said he expected Netanyahu and Aoun to visit the White House "over the next four or five days".