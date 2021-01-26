Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid Vaccine

"The Sputnik V vaccine was registered in Iran yesterday..." Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday that his country had approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use on its citizens.

"The Sputnik V vaccine was registered in Iran yesterday... In the near future we hope we will be able to purchase it, as well as start joint production," he said after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

