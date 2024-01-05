'We Know Solutions': What Kamala Harris Said On Mass Shootings In US

Kamala Harris condoled the killing of a sixth-grade student in the Iowa shooting. (File)

Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children in America, said US Vice President Kamala Harris, adding that in the first four days of 2024, more than 400 people have lost their lives to shootings in the country.

Ms Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, to condole the death of a sixth-grade student who was killed after a teen shooter opened fire at his school in US state of Iowa.

Doug and I are mourning the sixth-grade student who was killed at Perry High School in Iowa on the first day back to class, and we are praying for the full recovery of the students and school administrator who were injured in today's shooting.



"We are thinking of the young people who have been traumatized by gun violence, and we are sending our gratitude to the teachers, staff, and members of law enforcement who quickly responded to the scene," she wrote.

The vice president implored the US Congress and legislators to "end this epidemic of gun violence" in the country which witnessed over 650 mass shootings in schools, malls, dance studios, bowling alleys, and restaurants last year.

"We know the solutions: making background checks universal, passing red flag laws, and renewing the assault weapons ban. Now, Congress and state legislators across the country must have the courage to act," she wrote.

On Thursday, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, a student of Perry High School in Iowa, walked into the campus after winter break and opened fire. One person was killed and five others, including the school principal, were injured in the shooting. Armed with a handgun and a shotgun, Butler fired indiscriminately into the school as students ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.

The teen then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide. Cops suspect that he planned to kill many more as an improvised explosive device was found on his body.

While police have not revealed a motive behind the shooting, his friends told new agency Associated Press that he was bullied for years. "He was hurting. He got tired. He got tired of the bullying. He got tired of the harassment. Was it a smart idea to shoot up the school? No. God, no," said 17-year-old Yesenia Roeder, a friend of Butler.