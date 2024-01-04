'Multiple Gunshot Victims' In US High School Shooting: Police

"There is no further danger to the public": Dallas County Sheriff (Representational))

A shooting on Thursday at a high school in the midwestern US state of Iowa left "multiple gunshot victims," local authorities said, adding the incident was over but without confirming if anyone had been killed.

"We're still unclear exactly how many are injured or what the extent of those are, but we're working on that right now. There is no further danger to the public," Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters after the shooting at Perry High School.

