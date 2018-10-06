Interpol Demands 'Clarification' From China On Its Missing Police Chief

An investigation into Meng Hongwei's disappearance was launched on October 5. (AFP)

Interpol demanded an official 'clarification' from China on the whereabouts of its missing police chief on Saturday, after reports said he was detained for questioning on arrival in his homeland.

"Interpol has requested through official law enforcement channels clarification from China's authorities on the status of Interpol President Meng Hongwei," Jurgen Stock, the secretary general of the international police body said in a statement.