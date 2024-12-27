International Students Alerted To Come Back To The US Before Donald Trump's Return

US colleges are bracing for impact as President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, sparking concerns among international students. With 1.1 million international students in the US during the 2023-2024 academic year, universities are taking precautions to minimise potential disruptions.



Some institutions have advised international students to return to campus before Trump's inauguration on January 20. This move is motivated by fears of another travel ban, similar to the one imposed during Trump's previous term, which left many students stranded abroad.

Although India and China are not currently on Trump's list of targeted countries, universities remain vigilant. A circular from Cornell University noted that new countries, including China and India, could be added to the list. This warning takes on added significance, given that India has surpassed China in sending international students to the US, with 3.3 lakhs students enrolled during the 2023-24 academic year.

Trump's stance on immigration has fueled apprehension among international students. His proposals include expanding travel bans on people from Muslim-majority countries such as Iran, Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and revoking visas for "radical anti-American and antisemitic foreigners." However, Trump has also suggested that foreign nationals graduating from US colleges could "automatically" receive green cards, pending Congressional approval.

In response to these uncertainties, universities are taking proactive measures. Per CNN, the University of Southern California, with over 17,000 international students, has instructed students to return to the US a week before Trump's inauguration, citing potential executive orders impacting travel and visa processing.

As the US college community navigates this uncertain landscape, one thing is clear: international students will be closely watching Trump's policies and their potential impact on their educational pursuits.

The impending Trump presidency has created a sense of unease among international students in the US. As universities take steps to mitigate potential disruptions, students and institutions alike will be monitoring the situation closely, hoping for a smooth transition and a continued welcoming environment for international scholars.

