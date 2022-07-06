International Kissing Day 2022: Celebrate The Universal Expression Of Love

Kissing is found to be helpful in dealing with stress and anxiety.

Kissing has long been the sweetest expression of love. The gesture is not limited to just physical contact but signifies the bond between individuals. Celebrating the expression, July 6 is observed as International Kissing Day.

Kisses have different types. But, what remains unchanged are the emotions that a kiss carries with it. Kissing can evoke strong feelings of love, admiration, care, and empathy.

Greeting or seeing off someone with a sweet peck on the cheek has been a part of various traditions. It is the simplest yet most effective way through which you can convey your feelings to someone without uttering a word.

From a forehead kiss to a flying one for your parents, each type may have a different meaning but are equally rich in warmth. For most people, a kiss is something that sparks an instant connection between two individuals. It often marks the beginning of a new relationship and later comes in handy for strengthening the bond further.

Interestingly, a kiss has a deeper effect on our body than what we expect. The moment you kiss, your body releases a number of chemicals that fill you with joy and pleasure. Dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin are the chemicals responsible for that euphoric feeling that one witness while locking lips.

Here, the release of oxytocin causes you to bond and attach with an individual over a kiss while it also helps in keeping the spark alive in long-term relationships. In addition, a tender kiss is all you need to tackle the stress of daily life. Kissing is found to be beneficial in lowering the levels of cortisol and helping in dealing with stress and anxiety.