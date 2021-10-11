International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Powerful Quotes By Inspiring Women

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11.

“Though she be but little, she is fierce” - William Shakespeare. With this quote, let us ring in International Day of the Girl Child 2021. This year, the day will be celebrated with the theme "Digital generation. Our generation" and address the issues faced by girls in society. People from all over the world observe International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. To mark the day, we have curated a list of some of the powerful quotes by women from all walks of life.

“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person” – Mother Teresa

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

“If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion. Honour your calling. Everybody has one. Trust your heart and success will come to you” – Oprah Winfrey

"To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." – Hillary Clinton

“My mother always told me, ‘hide your face people are looking at you.' I would reply, ‘it does not matter; I am also looking at them'.” – Malala Yousafzai

“In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” – Sheryl Sandberg

“A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim.” – Maya Angelou

“The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” – Amelia Earhart