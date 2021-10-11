International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Celebrate The Day By Sending These Wishes

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11.

International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, is an effort to raise awareness about the issues faced by girls. From seminars to the launch of a campaign to stop child marriage, a number of events are lined up this year. To mark the day, the United Nations said that this year they are calling for equal access to the Internet and digital devices for girls, and targeted investments to create opportunities for them to meaningfully access, use and lead technology.

Here are some wishes that you can send to your dear ones on International Day of the Girl Child.

-- You are truly blessed if you have been gifted a girl child because she has the aura to make your heart and home a happy place.

-- Blessed are those parents who are gifted with a girl child who is a bundle of joy and a ray of hope. Happy International Girl Child Day.

-- Let us make this International Day of the Girl Child more meaningful by giving girls a safe world to live in.

-- She can make hearts melt and she can also rule the world. Happy International Day Of The Girl Child.

-- Here's to strong women: May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

-- An educated woman has the power to educate the whole family. Empower the girl child.

-- On International Day of the Girl Child, let us recognise the rights of girls and also their problems to give them a better life, a better future.

-- Without a girl child in your family, you cannot have prosperity, happiness, and glory. Care for her.