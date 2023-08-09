International Day Of The World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: History, Theme And Significance

Every year August 9 is observed as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. The day aims to raise awareness regarding the needs of indigenous population groups.

On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, everyone is encouraged to spread the UN's messages of protecting and promoting the rights of the indigenous peoples.

The Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay says that International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is an opportunity through which we can “celebrate these communities and their knowledge.”

The day stands as a reminder to the world that we need to do a lot more than what we have done so far for indigenous people.

History

Through a resolution, the United Nations General Assembly decided on December 23, 1994, that every year August 9 will be celebrated as the International Day of the World's Indigenous People.

This date was chosen as on the same day back in 1982 the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations convened its first meeting.

Just a few days before this, on December 10, 1994, the UNGA also proclaimed the International Decade of the World's Indigenous People. Issues like solidifying international cooperation for solving problems in the areas like human rights, environment, education, development and health were the crucial objectives of the First International Decade.

UNGA's focus lies on strengthening international cooperation so that problems of the indigenous population in every corner of the world can be solved.

Theme

International Day of Indigenous Peoples is celebrated with a particular theme. This year the United Nations is marking the day under the title of “Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination.”

This year's theme “revindicates” the role of the indigenous youth. It says that they must indulge in decision-making while recognising their dedicated efforts in climate action and keeping their culture, contributions and traditions alive.

Significance

International Day of Indigenous Peoples is extremely significant as the violations of their rights have become a persistent problem. Sometimes this happens either because of a historical burden from colonization backgrounds or because of the contrast with a constantly changing society.

By partnering with the Indigenous Peoples, UNESCO aims to support the group in addressing multiple challenges that they have been facing. The organisation also acknowledges their significant contribution to sustaining the diversity of the world's cultural and biological landscape.