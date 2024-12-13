"Critical Period For Indigenous People...": Biren Singh At 'Manipur United by Diversity' Festival

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said his government is working hard to ensure rights, respect and ownership of land for the indigenous people in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Manipur Indigenous People Cultural Exchange Festival in Chadong village in Kamjong district, Mr Singh called for "constitutional protection" for the indigenous people.

"Now it is a critical period for indigenous people who have been living since time immemorial. Our land was safeguarded by spear and swords in the history of more than 2000 years and guns arrived only after the British came," he said.

Mr Singh said he initiated the "Go to Hills" campaign to strengthen shared cultural and historical legacy.

"Understanding the indigenous communities is the need of the hour...Many people do not want to acknowledge the demographic changes caused by events happening outside the state. We have been struggling to save the indigenous communities which are under threat," Mr Singh said. "The government is working hard to ensure the rights, respect, ownership of land and authority of the indigenous people. We will succeed in our endeavour."

An indigenous ethnic cultural centre was developed at Rs 6 crore in Makhel village which is considered as the origin of indigenous people, he said.

"Ever since I became a chief minister, I initiated the 'Go to Hills' campaign as part of understanding our shared cultural and historical legacy. Several historical sites have been developed," Mr Singh said.

The festival organised by the Indigenous Peoples' Forum was supported by the government as part of its effort to foster unity, the chief minister said.

Mr Singh also urged those who consistently criticise the government to first "study the changes in population and electoral rolls".

Inaugurated the Manipur Indigenous People's Cultural Exchange Festival 2024 under the theme "Manipur United by Diversity" at Chadong, Kamjong District.



This celebration of our rich heritage & vibrant traditions reflects the spirit of unity and resilience that defines us as a... pic.twitter.com/Z7q3a3BdLi — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 13, 2024

He appealed to them to "look at satellite images of the number of villages that have grown in the state and the size of forests that have disappeared due to deforestation".

"Please also study why there is a massive rise in population among one community and not in other communities. If there was anything wrong with what I had said and done, you could punish me. Mere gossip cannot save land and indigenous people," Mr Singh said.

He asked residents of the state to "support the steps taken up by the government to protect the indigenous people". "The government will continue its struggle to protect the indigenous population until and unless constitutional protection for these people is achieved," Mr Singh said.

The chief minister said his government is committed to "ensure constitutional protection of indigenous communities" in the state.

He said the war on drugs campaign to protect the youth of the state would continue. He appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles and Ukhrul district Superintendent of Police for destroying more than 100 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Ukhrul and Kangpokpi areas.

The government will definitely extend assistance to any reasonable demand, and all recognised tribes in the state should unite to save land, he said.

Mr Singh also highlighted how the people of Chadong village were shifted due to the construction of a dam and said the project has ushered in new means of livelihood for the villagers through fisheries and tourism. He extended his wishes for Christmas and called for peace in the state.