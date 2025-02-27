Instagram May Launch A Separate App For Reels: Report

Instagram is considering the launch of a separate app for its short-form video feature, Reels, its chief Adam Mosseri told staff this week, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person who heard the remarks.

The Meta-owned company is looking to take advantage of TikTok's uncertain status in the United States, aiming to provide a similar video-scrolling experience, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In January, Meta also announced a new video-editing app, Edits, a move seemingly aimed at acquiring a share of the user base of CapCut, a similar video-editing app owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.

Meta previously tried out a standalone video-sharing app called Lasso in 2018, with the goal of competing with TikTok, but the app did not gain much traction and the company later shut it down.

