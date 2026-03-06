Inside Miami's "Billionaire Bunker" Where Tech Titans Are Buying Homes

An ultra-exclusive island off Miami's coast is rapidly becoming a new hub for the world's wealthiest technology executives. The latest billionaire who has reportedly joined the hub is Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who just shelled out $51 million for the Allison Island home of LVMH CEO Michael Burke, according to a report in Real Deal. Allison Island is just a few miles from Indian Creek, known as the "Billionaire Bunker".

Before Brin's name started doing the rounds, another tech billionaire - Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg - had acquired a mansion there, joining a small ultra-exclusive community moving to the area.

Located in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach, Indian Creek is not a typical luxury neighbourhood. The man-made barrier island spans roughly 300 acres and contains just 41 residential properties, making it one of the most exclusive communities in the United States. The island's population is tiny - around 80 residents - but the wealth concentrated there is extraordinary.

What truly sets "Billionaire Bunker" apart is its security. The community operates its own police department, with around a dozen officers who patrol the area 24 hours a day by land and sea. Access is tightly controlled through a single guarded bridge, effectively sealing the island from the outside world.

This extreme level of privacy has made the enclave attractive to high-profile residents. Billionaires including Jeff Bezos, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump already own properties there, alongside sports and entertainment figures.

Real estate prices reflect the exclusivity. Individual waterfront lots can sell for more than $100 million, while sprawling estates overlook Biscayne Bay and feature private docks capable of hosting large yachts.

For many wealthy buyers, the appeal goes beyond luxury. Florida's lack of state income tax and the region's growing reputation as a technology hub have encouraged a migration of wealthy entrepreneurs from the US West Coast. Business Insider recently reported that a number of tech billionaires are shifting their property investments to Miami and nearby enclaves.

Yet despite the growing publicity, Indian Creek remains intentionally discreet. The island has just one road circling its perimetre, a private country club and golf course occupying much of its interior, and strict restrictions on visitors.

For the ultra-rich seeking privacy, security and sunshine, the "Billionaire Bunker" appears to be the ultimate address.