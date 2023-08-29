7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's Bali Sea region

Indonedia Earthquake: The US Geological Survey (USGS) has pegged the magnitude at 7.1.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale struck the Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The earthquake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) has pegged the magnitude at 7.1.

The quake hit at a great depth of 525 km beneath the epicentre near Bangsal, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the US Tsunami Warning System said that there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that hit deep under the seabed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)