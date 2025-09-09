India's Statement On Deadly Protests In "Close Friend, Neighbour" Nepal

India on Tuesday asked Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution amid violent unrest in the Himalayan nation that left 19 people dead and hundreds injured. The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that New Delhi was closely monitoring the developments in the violence-hit country and urged its nationals to adhere to local authorities' guidelines.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured," the statement said.

The Ministry noted that as a close friend and neighbour, India hopes that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue.

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," it added.

Protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning, a day after the country lifted a social media ban that led to clashes between protesters and police. The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, according to a report by the Himalayan Times.

Authorities have also imposed an indefinite curfew within the Kathmandu city area, Kathmandu district administrator Chhabilal Rijal said, a move aimed at stopping any more protests.

"No protests, mass gatherings, meetings, or assemblies of people will be allowed during the curfew," he said in a notice. This comes after protesters called for people to participate in condolence meetings in memory of those killed in Monday's protests.

In neighbouring Lalitpur district, authorities imposed a curfew until midnight (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he was saddened by the incidents of violence due to the "infiltration from different selfish centres".

The government would pay relief for the families of the dead and provide free treatment for the injured persons, he added.

"An investigation panel will be set up to find out the causes, assess losses and suggest measures within 15 days to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future," Oli said in a late-night statement on Monday.

Organisers of the protests, which spread to other cities in the Himalayan country, have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z". They say the protests reflect young people's widespread frustration with the government's perceived lack of action to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.

The government last week decided to block access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, a decision that fuelled anger among the young. Officials say the shutdown was for those social media platforms that had failed to register with the government, amid a crackdown on fake IDs, misinformation and hate speech.