Indian Student Killed, 2 Others Injured In US Crash

An Indian student has been killed and two others injured in a road accident in the US, officials said.

The accident occurred when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight Friday in Memphis, a city in the US state of Tennessee.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, who was reportedly pursuing a Master of Science (MS) degree at the University of Memphis.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died, police said. A daughter of a businessman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, Ms Parimala had moved to the US in 2022 for higher studies.

Two other students - Pavan and Nikith - were also taken to the hospital, where the former is said to be in critical condition.

Initial investigation suggests that one of the vehicles failed to stop and crashed into the other car.