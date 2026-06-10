Indian-Origin Cop Killed In Canada After 18-Year-Old Man Hit Him With Car

An Indian-origin man, working as an officer with the Ontario Provincial Police in Canada, was killed near the town of Hearst while on duty. Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, 29, was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle during an investigation and later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested an 18-year-old man for the first-degree murder of Bali. The accused has been charged with two counts each of flight from police and dangerous driving.

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How Tarun Bali Was Killed

According to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, the accused had escaped from a hospital, where he was being assessed under the Mental Health Act.

Officers were trying to apprehend him when the accused allegedly hit Bali with a vehicle. Other police officers later took the accused into custody, Carrique said.

The officer said the OPP criminal investigation branch was looking into Bali's death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

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What Canada Police Said

In a statement announcing Indo-Canadian Bali's death, Carrique said, "It is with deep sorrow that I confirm that OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty this afternoon in Hearst."

"His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community."

Bali was assigned to the Dufferin detachment in southern Ontario and had more than two years of service. Police records showed that he had previously completed rotations in the James Bay detachment area.

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Carrique further said that he and his fellow officers were "absolutely heartbroken" with Bali's death.

"I can tell you that Provincial Constable Bali dreamed of being a police officer," he added.

In an interview with CBC News, OPP Association president David Sabatini said other members of the Dufferin detachment are grieving.

"Constable Bali was a very well-liked and respected member of [the Dufferin] detachment and of the OPP organisation," he said.

"This is every police and family member's worst nightmare. It's another reminder of the dangers that our members face every day as they serve to protect the citizens of Ontario."