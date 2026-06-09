Indian-Origin Couple, 9-Year-Old Son Jump To Death From 36th Floor Of London Flat

An Indian-origin couple and their nine-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment in a luxury residential building in London in what police are investigating as an "unexpected" death, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 27 at the 46-storey building in south London. Emergency services rushed to the spot after witnesses reported that people had fallen from a height. Despite attempts by paramedics to revive them, Rakesh Pai, 47, his wife Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their nine-year-old son Sid were declared dead at the scene.

The family had been living on the 36th floor of the building. Local MP Neil Coyle said police believed the child's serious health conditions may have been a factor behind what he described as a "horrendous decision".

"It's a terrible tragedy, a family of three. Just awful. Some constituents saw it happen. The suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses, which the police inferred contributed to their horrendous decision," Coyle wrote in a letter to residents of the building.

Known to friends as Adi and Robin, the couple worked in finance and construction consulting, according to the report. The family had travelled to India in 2020 in search of treatment for Sid but returned to the UK in 2025 after his condition did not improve.

However, some friends have questioned the suggestion that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

One friend told the publication, "None of this makes sense to us, because while it was obvious that Adi was struggling, Robin was the composed one of the two. He was actually handling things quite well given Sid's illness and the pressure they were all under."

Another person close to the family said caring for Sid had placed "a huge toll" on Aditi's mental health.

A neighbour also told police that she had heard "shouting and screaming" coming from the family's apartment in the weeks before their deaths.

A police spokesperson said, "Their deaths are currently being treated as unexpected. There were no other reported injuries. Work is underway to formally identify those who died. Their next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Julian Morris, senior coroner for the London inner south area, said the matter had been referred to his office.

"This matter has been referred to this office. The Metropolitan Police are currently conducting their investigation, and we are providing assistance where necessary," he said.

The official causes of death will be established during an inquest, the date for which has not yet been announced.

