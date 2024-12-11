Indian-Origin MP Speaks Out Against Proposal To Ban First Cousin Marriages In UK

A proposed bill to ban marriages between first cousins has sparked a heated debate in the UK Parliament. The bill, introduced by Conservative MP Richard Holden, aims to prohibit first-cousin marriages due to the increased risk of birth defects in children.

Holden argued that certain diaspora communities, such as Irish Travellers and British Pakistanis, have high rates of first-cousin marriages, with 20-40% of marriages occurring between first cousins.

"There is a worrying trend, as this rate has increased significantly from that of their grandparents' age group. Although there have been some reports of the rate falling within the last decade as young people push back against the system, there remains an extraordinarily strong link," he said.

He cited research from the Oxford Journal of Law and Religion, which states that cousin marriage is practiced by about 10% of the world and is most prevalent in the Middle East, West Asia, and North Africa.

However, not everyone is in favour of the bill.

Iqbal Mohamed, an Indian-origin Independent MP, expressed concerns that the bill would stigmatise communities that practice cousin marriage. Instead, he suggested that the issue should be treated as a public health awareness matter, with a focus on educating communities about the health risks associated with cousin marriage.

"An estimated 35 per cent to 50 per cent of all sub-Saharan African populations either prefer or accept cousin marriage, and it is extremely common in the Middle East and South Asia," stated Mohamed, whose roots lie in Gujarat.

"The reason the practice is so common is that ordinary people see family intermarriage as something that is very positive overall; as something that helps to build family bonds and puts families on a more secure financial foothold," Mohamed said.

"However, as is well documented, it is not without health risks for the children of those relationships, some of whom will be born out of wedlock," he said.

Mohamed argued that a more positive approach would be to facilitate advanced genetic test screening for prospective married couples and to run health education programs targeting communities where the practice is most common.

The bill is expected to get a second reading in the Commons by mid-January 2025. However, its chances of becoming law are uncertain, as backbench proposals like this one often require government support to pass.

