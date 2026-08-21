Indian National On FBI's Most Wanted List Over Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Links

The FBI is on the lookout for Indian national Kamal, allegedly involved in transnational crime as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion, the FBI said on Thursday.

"This organization, The Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere," the federal agency said.

It said the federal arrest warrant against Kamal was issued on July 1 by the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Extortion.

"If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the FBI notice said.

The FBI has launched a crackdown against organised crime and made several arrests in the past few months on operatives of the Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs.

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