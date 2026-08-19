Indian Gangster Major Singh Appears On FBI's Most Wanted List

Indian gangster Major Singh, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted list of criminals. The US probe agency said the 29-year-old criminal is wanted for his alleged involvement in the criminal syndicate's activities in the United States.

According to the FBI, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is an organised transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab and operated in the California district of the United States and elsewhere. It is engaged in racketeering-influenced and corrupt organizational conspiracy, conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and distribution of controlled substances.

FBI said a case has been filed against Singh in the US District Court for the Central District of California, where he faces charges related to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to engage in the unlicensed arms trade.

However, these allegations are yet to be proven in court. On June 25, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued against him. The FBI has now appealed to anyone possessing information about Major Singh to come forward.

FBI records list Major Singh's date of birth as July 20, 1997, and his nationality as Indian. According to the FBI, he is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 182 pounds and is described as having black hair and black eyes.

"If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the agency said, releasing a picture of the accused.

In a joint operation earlier this month, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, and Europe arrested 24 persons,11 of them in California, connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts.

In total, the US Department of Justice had charged 37 people, including jailed Punjab gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, in the indictment as part of its 'Operation Hardball'.