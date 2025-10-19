Indian Man Abuses Bangkok Crowd, Warns Cops With Pistol-Shaped Lighter

In a bizarre incident, an Indian man was apprehended in Bangkok's Siam Square for brandishing a pistol-shaped lighter, sparking panic among onlookers. The incident unfolded around 4 pm on Monday in Siam Square soi 6, Pathum Wan district, prompting a swift response from the authorities. According to Bangkok Post, Sahil Ram Thadani, 41, was charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance after he allegedly waved the lighter at passersby.

Footage from the scene showed him walking around, making loud noises, and pointing a gun-shaped object at bystanders. The footage later shows Thadani sitting on the ground as security guards approach him to arrest him.

Despite efforts by police and security guards to intervene, he refused to comply and threatened the officers with the object, which was later revealed to be a cigarette lighter.

"An Indian national in Bangkok created panic on the streets after he was seen roaming around with a lighter gun intimidating commuters & shouting abuses. The chaos forced the authorities to intervene, and he was eventually detained by the local police. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident," the video was captioned on X.

Thadani was taken to Pathum Wan police station, where he faced charges for threatening behavior and causing a public disturbance. Authorities believe his actions were influenced by hallucinations due to cannabis consumption.

According to a police report, Sahil Ram Thadani had previously served as a director for three companies in India that are no longer operational. Authorities are investigating his duration of stay in Thailand and checking for any past records of similar incidents.