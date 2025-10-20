Indian Embassy Shares Glimpses Of Grand Diwali Celebration In Shanghai

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, and holds immense spiritual significance. Diwali coveys a message of harmony, new beginnings, and hope, as families and communities come together in joy.

Celebrated by lighting of diyas, offering prayers, and distributing sweets, the festival is no longer confined to India, it is now observed with great enthusiasm across the globe.

A striking example of this was seen in Shanghai, eastern China, where the Indian Consulate and the Indian Association Shanghai jointly organised the largest Diwali celebration ever held in the region.

The event was led by Consul General Pratik Mathur. Over 800 people attended the grand celebration, including members of the Indian diaspora, local Chinese citizens, and commercial representatives from various countries.

Diwali fervor hits China



➡️ CG @PratikMathur1 together with the Indian Association in Shanghai, organized the largest ever Diwali celebration in the Eastern China Region.



Speaking on the occasion, CG

The ceremony began with Lakshmi Puja, followed by captivating performances that showcased the richness of Indian heritage.

In his address, Pratik Mathur said that festivals like Diwali not only connect the Indian diaspora but also strengthen cultural understanding and cooperation between India and China.

The Indian cuisine served on this occasion was particularly appreciated by the foreign guests. The event not only illuminated the world with lights but also added new depth to India-China relations and cultural ties between the diaspora.

The night of Amavasya, also known as the night of the new moon, holds special spiritual significance during Diwali.

It was on this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and ending his fourteen-year exile. To celebrate his arrival, the people of Ayodhya illuminated the entire city with lamps, marking the beginning of the Diwali festival.