Indian Consulate In Dubai Sets Up 24x7 Control Room Amid Middle East Conflict

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has stepped up efforts to assist thousands of Indians trying to return home. With flight disruptions, visa issues and uncertainty affecting many travellers, the mission has set up a 24x7 control room to help Indian citizens facing difficulties.

Officials say the helplines have been receiving continuous calls from people whose flights were cancelled or rescheduled, as well as from those worried about visa expiry and travel uncertainties. The consulate is working around the clock to address these issues and ensure that Indians can return to their country smoothly.

Dubai is one of the biggest travel and transit hubs in the region, and the current crisis has left many tourists and short-term visitors stranded. According to officials, around 2.25 lakh Indians were stranded in the UAE when the disruptions began. Since then, about one lakh Indians have already managed to travel back to India with the help of regular and additional flight services. There are many who wish to stay here with their relatives as the situation remains under control.

So far, around 480 flights have operated from the UAE to Delhi, helping thousands of passengers return home. The consulate says it is closely coordinating with airlines and local authorities to facilitate more departures and resolve travel-related concerns.

The Indian mission has also been actively engaging with the Indian community during this period. Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal, along with Consul General Satish Sivan, met representatives of the Indian community in the UAE to discuss their wellbeing and concerns amid the ongoing situation.

During the interaction, community members were reassured that both the Embassy and the Consulate remain fully functional despite the challenging circumstances. Officials also reiterated that the 24x7 helplines will continue to remain available to assist Indians who need help.

With thousands still trying to travel back, the Indian mission says its priority remains clear about ensuring the safety, support and smooth return of Indian citizens during this difficult time.