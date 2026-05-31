Indian-American CEO Facing US Citizenship Loss Over H-1B Visa Fraud

An Indian-origin businessman is among 17 naturalised US citizens facing possible loss of citizenship as the Trump administration begins what officials describe as a major denaturalisation drive.

The US Department of Justice on Monday, June 8, announced legal action against the group, accusing them of obtaining American citizenship through fraud, hiding information or making false statements during the naturalisation process. The individuals include people accused or convicted of serious crimes such as child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, wire fraud and immigration fraud.

Who Is Neeraj Sharma?

Among those targeted is Neeraj Sharma, a 50-year-old businessman from India who was the CEO of New Jersey-based staffing firm Magnavision LLC.

According to the Justice Department, Sharma submitted 11 fake H-1B visa applications that falsely claimed foreign workers would be placed at a major global financial institution. Officials allege the applications contained forged signatures of executives and fabricated documents.

The department further claims that when Sharma applied for US citizenship in 2017, he denied committing any offence for which he had not been arrested, providing false information to US authorities, or lying to obtain immigration benefits.

He became a US citizen in December 2017 after the USCIS approved his application.

However, Sharma was later convicted in a visa fraud case linked to activities between 2015 and 2017. The Justice Department is now seeking to revoke his citizenship, arguing that he hid wrongdoing and gained naturalisation through false representations.

Wider Denaturalisation Push

The case against Sharma is part of a broader effort by the US government targeting naturalised citizens accused of serious misconduct.

The Justice Department said the 17 individuals include people convicted of violent offences, crimes involving minors, fraud and immigration-related violations. The move is being described by officials as one of the largest denaturalisation efforts in US history.