'Lies, Cheats, Rapes': Indian-Origin Billionaire vs Elon Musk Over Trump

Prominent Indian-American businessman Vinod Khosla and billionaire Elon Musk engaged in a war of words this morning after Joe Biden dropped out of the US presidential race against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee

The stunning move throws Democrats into fresh turmoil ahead of the November 5 election. But it could also reenergize the demoralized party, with Kamala Harris swiftly confirming her goal to become America's first woman president and to "defeat Donald Trump."

Soon after the announcement, Vinod Khosla called for an "open convention" for the Democrats to decide on "a more moderate" candidate.

Time to have an open convention and get a more moderate candidate who can easily beat @realDonaldTrump. @GovWhitmer and @GovernorShapiro would be a great thing for America not held hostage between MAGA extremists and DEI extremism. Unique opportunity for a better moderate path. Every socially liberal, climate and fiscal voter should want it to balance our approach," he posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Responding to the post, Elon Musk - the CEO of X, Tesla and SpaceX - pitched for former US president Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

"Come on, Vinod. Trump/Vance LFG!!," Musk posted on X.

Hitting back, Mr Khosla asked Musk if he would want his children to be like the Republican presidential contender and said that he can't support someone (Donald Trump) who "lies, cheats and demeans women".

"Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me. He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?," Mr Khosla said.

A venture capitalist, Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems. Mr Khosla is known to be a prominent Democratic political donor, and has contributed over $1.4 million in the current campaign.