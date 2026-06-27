'Handful Of Issues Left': US Envoy Says India-US Trade Deal Near Completion

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said India and the United States are nearing a bilateral trade agreement, with only "a handful of issues" left to resolve, and negotiators now focused on finalising the legal language before both sides sign the deal.

In an exclusive interview with IANS at the White House, Gor expressed confidence that the agreement would be concluded in the coming weeks or months, saying the negotiations had already progressed at an unusually fast pace compared with many other major trade deals.

"A lot of it is the language that has to be written," Gor said, referring to the remaining work on the agreement.

"I was in those meetings, that was 48 hours ago, with (US Trade Representative) Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Delhi, and we met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who's a great friend of mine. It was very productive."

"There's a handful of issues that remain. A lot of it now is on the language that ultimately both sides will sign," he said.

"We're confident that over the next few weeks, over the next few months, it'll get done."

Gor said the negotiations should be viewed in perspective, noting that the proposed India-US agreement had been under discussion for only about 18 months.

"Look, to put it in perspective, we've been working on this deal for a year and a half," he said. "The European Union deal, which is still not done, is 20 years. Everybody says, 'Why is this taking so long?' We're on an incredible trajectory of getting it done."

While declining to discuss the contents of the proposed agreement, Gor said both governments were working towards an outcome that would benefit each side.

"I don't want to reveal too much. You're going to have to wait and see," he said. "It's one of those things when you find common ground, and we're able to identify things that are good for each side, that's when the deal happens."

The US Ambassador also indicated that President Donald Trump remained eager to visit India following his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France.

"I don't have exact dates yet," Gor said. "I just left the President. I was with him for several hours in the Oval Office."

"One of the things the President asked about is, 'So when am I coming?' He's very keen to come. The Prime Minister invited him. I think that'll happen at some point."

Although he declined to provide a timeline because of the US midterm election schedule, Gor said India remained a priority destination.

"We have midterms coming up here in the United States, so the President has a very hectic and busy schedule focusing on domestic travel. But with that said, India's high on the list of places where he'll visit soon."

Gor said the personal relationship between Trump and PM Modi continued to provide a strong foundation for bilateral ties despite periodic speculation about strains in the relationship.

"I think we're in a great place," he said. "One of the big anchors to that relationship is the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister that has always remained strong."

"The President and Prime Minister are great friends, and that's something that goes back years ago, and it's something that will continue to go years ahead."

India and the United States have been negotiating the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement aimed at expanding market access, reducing tariff barriers and strengthening economic cooperation. Both governments have repeatedly described the pact as a priority and have been working to conclude an initial agreement before moving to a broader trade framework.

Trade has emerged as one of the fastest-growing pillars of the India-US strategic partnership, which also spans defence, technology, critical and emerging technologies, energy, education and people-to-people ties. The two countries have increasingly sought to deepen economic integration alongside their expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

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