India Played Quiet But Important Role In Chagos Islands Resolution: Sources

India has played a quiet but important background role in UK's move hand over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Sources said India had firmly and consistently supported the need to do away with the last vestiges of colonisation".

New Delhi's role had got a mention in the joint statement of the UK and Mauritius.

"In reaching today's political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India," the joint statement read.

India, sources said, consistently encouraged both sides to negotiate -- "with an open mind and a view to achieving mutually beneficial outcomes".

It is believed that the final outcome "is a win for all sides involved and will reinforce long term security in the Indian Ocean region," sources said.

In its message welcoming the agreement, New Delhi said, "India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonization and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius'.

The UK has been under pressure for decades to hand over Chagos. In February 2019, the International Court of Justice had declared British control of the Chagos Islands illegal. Three months later, the United Nations overwhelmingly backed a resolution demanding that the UK relinquish control of Chagos Islands.

UK, though, had resisted, citing the Diego Garcia base, a key installation used to help US operations across the Indian Ocean and Gulf regions.

Its move today came after two years of negotiation, which, both nations said, were conducted in a respectful manner as equal sovereign states. The political agreement is subject to the finalisation of a treaty and supporting legal instruments, which both sides have committed to complete as quickly as possible.

Over the last decade, New Delhi has kept a firm focus on its maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean with an eye to counter China's growing influence. Special attention is being paid to Mauritius, which holds the key to the south-west Indian Ocean and is also the entry point to the Atlantic Ocean.

India is also cultivating other nations at key points in the Indian Ocean -- the Persian Gulf, Malacca Strait and southern Africa. Efforts are also being made to expand ties on various fronts with Madagascar, Mozambique and Seychelles.