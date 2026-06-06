India, Nepal Launch Cross Border Digital Payments, 84 Projects Handed Over

In a meeting packed with deliverables, the two nations signal a decisive shift from political friction to purposeful partnership - laying the groundwork for PM Balen Shah's anticipated visit to New Delhi.

India and Nepal took significant steps toward resetting their bilateral relationship on Saturday, as Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, producing a clutch of concrete announcements that both sides hope will define a new chapter in one of South Asia's most consequential partnerships.

The meeting, the centrepiece of Khanal's maiden visit to India as Foreign Minister, resulted in three landmark joint announcements: the launch of cross-border UPI-linked digital payments between the two countries, the handover of 84 post-earthquake reconstruction projects, and a pathbreaking AI language technology agreement between Indian and Nepali institutions.

Deliverables, Not Just Dialogue

In what observers noted as a deliberate departure from the symbolism-heavy diplomacy of recent years, both ministers moved swiftly to translate goodwill into outcomes.

The most immediately impactful announcement was the operationalisation of person-to-person cross-border digital payment transactions, a linkage between India's NPCI, which operates UPI, and Nepal's NCHL under an MoU originally signed in June 2023. The move is expected to benefit millions of Nepali workers in India who send remittances home, enabling seamless, low-cost digital transfers across the border.

Jaishankar confirmed the development on social media, writing that the two sides had "jointly launched the linkage between UPI India and National Payments Interface Nepal for facilitating cross-border personal remittances." Earlier in the day, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Khanal had flagged the UPI agreement as a top priority. "We want to see that happen on the India side too," he had said, referring to enabling digital payments for Nepalis travelling in India as well.

Rebuilding Nepal, Together

In a moment of both humanitarian and diplomatic significance, Jaishankar virtually handed over 72 health facilities and 12 cultural heritage projects reconstructed with Indian development assistance following the devastating 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal. The 84 projects represent years of on-the-ground cooperation and stand as a tangible demonstration of India's long-term commitment to Nepal's recovery and development.

The Nepal Embassy statement confirmed that the two ministers reviewed "progress made on various ongoing bilateral projects and cooperation initiatives, and exchanged views on ways to accelerate their implementation", language that signals both sides are moving beyond announcements toward accountability on delivery timelines.

AI, Language And The Digital Frontier

Perhaps the most forward-looking announcement of the day was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Digital India Bhashini - India's national language technology mission - and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence at Kathmandu University's School of Engineering. The MoU aims to co-create a national digital infrastructure for a 'Voice First' language translation platform for Nepal, potentially transforming access to digital services for millions of Nepalis across linguistic communities.

Khanal had previewed this ambition in his interview to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul earlier in the day. "With new technology, AI, language models, we want to also see that be part of our conversation," he said, adding that India's success with digital public infrastructure was a model Nepal keenly wished to learn from.

A Broad And Detailed Conversation

Beyond the joint announcements, the Embassy statement described the bilateral talks as covering "the full spectrum of Nepal-India bilateral relations", encompassing trade, cross-border connectivity, energy partnership, water resources management, people-to-people ties and even sports. Regional and multilateral cooperation also featured in the discussions.

Jaishankar described the talks as detailed and substantive, reiterating on social media "India's commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress, prosperity and well-being of our peoples." He listed hydropower development, education, health, capacity building, culture and digital cooperation among the areas discussed - a broad canvas that reflects the depth of the bilateral agenda the two sides are now pursuing.

Foundation For Balen Shah's India Visit

Diplomatically, Saturday's meeting carries significance beyond its immediate deliverables. Khanal's visit is widely seen as laying the groundwork for a future visit by Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah to New Delhi - a trip that both sides have indicated is being planned, though no date has been announced.

"I'm here. I think this is my first visit as representative of government, the first visit who will lay the foundation for such high-level visits," Khanal told NDTV. "We do hope to see high-level exchanges take place on both sides."

Khanal is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on Sunday. But the work of this visit - three signed agreements, 84 projects handed over, and a bilateral conversation visibly shifted toward outcomes over optics - will endure well beyond his departure.