India, China Should Stand Together To Face US Tariffs: Chinese Official

India and China should stand together to overcome difficulties in the face of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India said on Tuesday.

"China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complimentarity and mutual benefit. Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs... the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties," spokesperson Yu Jing said in a post on X.

